Grassland group: Ranchers need a plan to deal with drought

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (AP) - Ranchers say moisture from recent scattered rains are a welcome addition but nowhere near the amount needed to get South Dakota pastures back on track for normal production.

Almost 90 percent of the state remains in severe or moderate drought or abnormally dry. The South Dakota Grassland Coalition is urging ranchers to plan ahead.

Bart Carmichael, a coalition board member, says part of his drought plan included selling half of his cow herd over the last year.

Ryan Beer. a rangeland management specialist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bison, says up 150 percent of normal rainfall would be needed in May and June to get back to normal forage production.

North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska are also experiencing widespread drought.

