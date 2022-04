SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Based on a national series, this localized event gathers voices from all over to create a dialogue and share ideas. TEDxSioux Falls returns this week at the Washington Pavillion on April 28. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the program begins at 6:50 p.m. in Mary W. Sommervold Hall.

