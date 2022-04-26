Kingsley man sentenced to jail after threatening to kill victim during burglary

ORANGE CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a man faces jail time after threatening to kill the resident of the home he had entered.

Thomas Kunstle, Sioux County Attorney, announced that Troy D. Bainbridge, 52, of Kingsley, Iowa, was sentenced in Sioux County District Court for the crimes of Burglary and Assault.

Officials say this case arose on September 19, 2021, around 1:20 a.m. when Orange City Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress after Bainbridge entered a residence armed with a firearm. Bainbridge pointed his handgun at the resident’s head specifically threatening to kill the resident before leaving the home without firing any shots. Further investigation revealed three subjects had been inside the residence, and all cooperated with police which led to Bainbridge’s arrest.

Bainbridge faces charges of Burglary in the First Degree, Assault while Participating in a Felony, Going Armed with Intent, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Harassment in the First Degree.

Authorities say on January 8, 2022, Bainbridge was yet again arrested for violating a No Contact Order after he sent a text message to one of the victims of his burglary. The court had ordered him to have no contact with that person.

Officials reported on Monday, April 25, 2022, Bainbridge entered an Alford plea to Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, an Aggravated Misdemeanor. Pursuant to a Plea Agreement, the Court sentenced Bainbridge to an indeterminate 10-year prison sentence which was suspended, and a 180-day jail sentence which shall commence May 16. After serving 90-days, Bainbridge shall receive work release for the remainder of his jail sentence. Bainbridge was further ordered to pay fines of nearly $15,000 and comply with a Department of Correction’s probation officer for a term not to exceed three years.

