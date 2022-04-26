Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Krispy Kreme debuts Cinnamon Toast Crunch doughnuts

Krispy Kreme doughnuts featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are available now through May 5.
Krispy Kreme doughnuts featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are available now through May 5.(Krispy Kreme via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re looking for that morning sugar rush to kick off your day but can’t decide between a doughnut and cereal, why not have both?

Krispy Kreme just came out with Cinnamon Toast Crunch doughnuts.

The doughnut chain is offering three doughnuts featuring the classic cereal. One is a glazed doughnut covered in a cinnamon milk icing and bits of cinnamon toast crunch cereal, or you can get a glazed donut topped with either cream cheese icing or dulce de leche icing topped with pieces of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.

The doughnuts are on sale now through May 5. You can get them individually or by the box.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Hamilton mug shot
Police: Situation escalates after police investigate car running for hours
Dean Moss mug shot
UPDATE: Police add three more burglary charges to man in custody connected to several robberies
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
Sioux Falls attorney to lead Ravnsborg’s defense in upcoming impeachment trial
fire
Firefighters could not complete an interior attack, one fatality in Sheldon fire

Latest News

File
Biden commutes sentence of South Dakota man serving time for drug distribution charges
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Trial of 3 ex-officers in George Floyd death won’t be livestreamed
Dean Moss mug shot
UPDATE: Police add three more burglary charges for man connected to several local crimes
There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others