Low water levels cause Arnolds Park Queen II Excursion Boat to undergo repairs

Arnolds Park Queen II Excursion Boat Will Undergo Minor Repairs
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to low water levels last season, Queen II experienced some minor damage to the hull during the summer.

Authorities say there is a plan to take the boat out of the water on Wednesday, May 4, to conduct the repairs.

“We have hired a company called ‘Center Lift’ out of Louisiana, to lift her out of the water. They will utilize an airbag type of system to gently lift the boat, which allows enough space for a maintenance crew to get in and repair the necessary areas,” said Arnolds Park Amusement Park Board Chairman, Charley Whittenburg. “We plan to conduct this maintenance over a 24-hour period at the Gavens Point boat ramp on West Lake Okoboji in Smiths Bay.”

“I’m sure there will be an audience since she is the crown jewel of the Lakes,” said Whittenburg.

Officials say the company will have safety barricades set up around the area, to safely administer the lift and lowering of the vessel and the Queen II will be fully operational for the start of the summer 2022 season!

To get your season passes for the Queen II, go to ArnoldsPark.com/tickets.

