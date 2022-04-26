Many cows euthanized after tractor-trailer roll north of Flandreau

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Deputies from the Moody County Sheriffs’ Office responded to an accident northwest of Flandreau late Monday night.

Authorities say the driver lost control of a tractor-trailer hauling 36 cattle and it rolled. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but many of the cows were euthanized due to their injuries. Authorities say clean up and removal of the cattle will continue Tuesday morning at first light.

The Moody County Sherrif’s Office was assisted by responders from the Colman and Flandreau fire departments and local farmers.

