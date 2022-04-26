Mary Pardo going “Yardo” regularly

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - She could actually change her name at least during softball season to...

“Mary Yardo!” She says.

The Vikings leadoff hitter has moved into 2nd place on the school’s all-time list of going Yard. And Pardo has actually led off several games during her career with a round-tripper, something that’s very deflating to opponents.

“It’s a big confidence booster and it really gets the team going.” Pardo says.

“It sets the tone for our team and she’s been a tone-setter for 4 years.” Augustana Head Softball Coach Gretta Melsted says.

Now Mary doesn’t think of herself as a home run hitter. She just tries to hit it hard and the homers just happen. So what is her favorite kind?

“The ones that are high are fun because you know they’re out right away. But I also like the line drive ones because I’m sprinting around the bases and all of a sudden the hands go up and you see everybody clapping. So that’s kind of cool too.” Mary says.

Pardo is a great all-around player but there’s something else about Mary that means the most to her teammates and coaches.

You know that every time you talk to her that she is extremely caring and extremely nurturing and it’s just awesome to have someone that we have like that on the team that can be the support system for us, it’s really awesome so.” Augustana Senior Pitcher Ashley Mickschl says.

“She just exudes joy all the time. There’s always a smile on her face. She is always that happy person who finds the bright side in everything. She’s an eternal optimist. She’s going to make a wonderful nurse, she’s extremely caring.” Melsted says.

Right now she’s squeezing softball in between clinicals as she prepares for life after college.

And she’s excited for what’s next and feels like it’s a perfect fit.

“I’ve been called a mom on the team and I feel like that’s the nurturing and the compassion that you bring towards nursing as well.” Pardo says.

And those are the traits that will make Mary an All-American when she she’s wearing scrubs instead of a softball uniform. Afterall, she’s been caring for her teammates all these years on and off the diamond at Augustana.

