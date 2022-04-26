Police: 3-month-old California baby kidnapped by stranger

Avera Medical Minute
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar in San Jose, California. Police released a video clip that shows the suspect walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.(Source: San José Police Media Relations via Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby in the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.

The man walked into a home in San Jose around 1 p.m. and left with the child, Brandon Cuellar. Police released a video clip that shows the man walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

“The family does not recognize this suspect,” police said in a Twitter post.

The baby was taken while his grandmother was unloading groceries, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told NBC Bay Area. The child’s mother was at work at the time and the father is incarcerated.

“In that short amount of time, someone entered the apartment ... and left with the baby,” Camarillo said.

Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert because investigators do not have a vehicle description.

San Jose is a city in the South Bay Area, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from San Francisco.

Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

