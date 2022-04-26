Avera Medical Minute
SDSU’s Baylor Scheierman enters transfer portal

Has until June 1st to decide whether or not to remain in NBA Draft
Reigning player of the year in Summit League
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A month ago South Dakota State star Baylor Scheierman declared for the NBA Draft without hiring an agent thus maintaining his eligibility and leaving the door open for a return to college.

Today it became clear such a return may not happen in Brookings.

As first reported by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, the 6-6 junior guard has entered the transfer portal. Scheierman told Goodman that his goal is to remain in the NBA Draft but he is also going to explore a transfer in case he does return.

If he does come back to college the Nebraska native and reigning Summit League Player of the Year will instantly be one of the most sought after transfers in all of college basketball coming off a season in which he averaged 16 points, 8 rebounds and nearly five assists per game.

Baylor has two years of eligibility remaining and could still opt to return to SDSU.

The deadline to return to college or remain in the NBA Draft for underclassmen is June 1st.

