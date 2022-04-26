Sioux Falls Fire Rescue announces smoke alarm program partnership with Helpline Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), in partnership with the American Red Cross and Helpline Center, has announced a program to provide smoke alarms and installation free of charge to Sioux Falls residents. Smoke alarms are the first line of defense in residential fires.

The press release says residents can call 211 for questions or concerns regarding smoke alarms, which are the first line of defense in residential fires. Helpline Center staff will determine the type of service needed. Fire Rescue will respond to battery replacements, chirping smoke alarms, expired smoke alarms, and more.

“Before 2005, there were a series of devastating fatal fires with a common occurrence of no working smoke alarms,” according to Fire Inspector Brandon Fey. “The smoke alarm program started in 2005, and in that year Sioux Falls Fire Rescue handed out over 7,000 smoke alarms.”

Officials say the program assists in saving lives and protecting property communitywide, including non-English speaking residents. The Helpline Center staff can take calls from residents who speak languages other than English. SFFR is installing Smoke Alarm Program graphics that include translations in Spanish, Swahili, and Nepali on its vehicles.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.