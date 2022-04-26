Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue announces smoke alarm program partnership with Helpline Center

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), in partnership with the American Red Cross and Helpline Center, has announced a program to provide smoke alarms and installation free of charge to Sioux Falls residents. Smoke alarms are the first line of defense in residential fires.

The press release says residents can call 211 for questions or concerns regarding smoke alarms, which are the first line of defense in residential fires. Helpline Center staff will determine the type of service needed. Fire Rescue will respond to battery replacements, chirping smoke alarms, expired smoke alarms, and more.

“Before 2005, there were a series of devastating fatal fires with a common occurrence of no working smoke alarms,” according to Fire Inspector Brandon Fey. “The smoke alarm program started in 2005, and in that year Sioux Falls Fire Rescue handed out over 7,000 smoke alarms.”

Officials say the program assists in saving lives and protecting property communitywide, including non-English speaking residents. The Helpline Center staff can take calls from residents who speak languages other than English. SFFR is installing Smoke Alarm Program graphics that include translations in Spanish, Swahili, and Nepali on its vehicles.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Hamilton mug shot
Police: Situation escalates after police investigate car running for hours
Dean Moss mug shot
UPDATE: Police add three more burglary charges to man in custody connected to several robberies
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
Sioux Falls attorney to lead Ravnsborg’s defense in upcoming impeachment trial
fire
Firefighters could not complete an interior attack, one fatality in Sheldon fire

Latest News

File
Biden commutes sentence of South Dakota man serving time for drug distribution charges
Dean Moss mug shot
UPDATE: Police add three more burglary charges for man connected to several local crimes
Investigation
Many cows euthanized after tractor-trailer roll north of Flandreau
File
Grassland group: Ranchers need a plan to deal with drought