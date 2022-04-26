Sioux Falls Police report shots fired in a road rage episode

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a road rage incident led to shots fired around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the 25-year-old victim honked his horn at a Kia Sorento pulled out of an alley in front of him. At some point, the Sorento was able to get behind him, pulling over a couple of times, trying to get the victim to stop by waving him down. The victim did not stop his vehicle.

Clemens says the cars ended up in northeast Sioux Falls when the Sorento was able to get in front of the victim, a person in that car reached out and shot at the victim. There were no injuries reported or damages to the victim’s vehicle, and police found 5 shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.