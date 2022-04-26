Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls Police report shots fired in a road rage episode

Police Lights
Police Lights(CBS46)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a road rage incident led to shots fired around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the 25-year-old victim honked his horn at a Kia Sorento pulled out of an alley in front of him. At some point, the Sorento was able to get behind him, pulling over a couple of times, trying to get the victim to stop by waving him down. The victim did not stop his vehicle.

Clemens says the cars ended up in northeast Sioux Falls when the Sorento was able to get in front of the victim, a person in that car reached out and shot at the victim. There were no injuries reported or damages to the victim’s vehicle, and police found 5 shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Hamilton mug shot
Police: Situation escalates after police investigate car running for hours
Dean Moss mug shot
UPDATE: Police add three more burglary charges for man connected to several local crimes
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
Sioux Falls attorney to lead Ravnsborg’s defense in upcoming impeachment trial
Kohl's photo by SiouxFalls.Business
JCPenney owner has offered to buy Kohl’s, sources say

Latest News

fire
Family displaced after structure fire takes Sioux Falls home
Watertown High School (file)
Watertown teacher under scrutiny for allegedly sharing letter with students discussing gender identity
Arnolds Park Queen II Excursion Boat Will Undergo Minor Repairs
Low water levels cause Arnolds Park Queen II Excursion Boat to undergo repairs
File
Biden commutes sentence of South Dakota man serving time for drug distribution charges