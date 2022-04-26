Avera Medical Minute
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Renovated DTSF building filling up with retail, office tenants

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this SiouxFalls.Business Report, Jodi Schwan takes us inside a pair of major renovation projects, including a downtown building that’s filling up with tenants. She also explains what’s happening with a Sioux Falls mansion and when you get to take a tour.

For the latest business headlines, check out SiouxFalls.Business.

