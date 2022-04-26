Sunny, less wind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine across the region with just a few high thin clouds passing by in northern parts of the region. Highs will range from the mid 50s in the north to the upper 60s and low 70s in the southwest. The wind should stay fairly light across the region today.

Unfortunately, that won’t be the case tomorrow as the wind picks up across the region again and we could have wind gusts around 30 mph. Highs Wednesday will be a little warmer with upper 60s possible around most of the region. We’ll see clouds roll into the region Wednesday and stay mostly cloudy on Thursday with a slight chance for a few showers. It will still be breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Our next storm system will move into the region Friday and by the end of this week. We’ll see a pretty good chance of rain Friday night into Saturday. We’ll be cooling off with highs falling into the low to mid 50s around the region. We’ll keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast early next week with highs getting back close to 60.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.