Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sunny, less wind

Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine across the region with just a few high thin clouds passing by in northern parts of the region. Highs will range from the mid 50s in the north to the upper 60s and low 70s in the southwest. The wind should stay fairly light across the region today.

Unfortunately, that won’t be the case tomorrow as the wind picks up across the region again and we could have wind gusts around 30 mph. Highs Wednesday will be a little warmer with upper 60s possible around most of the region. We’ll see clouds roll into the region Wednesday and stay mostly cloudy on Thursday with a slight chance for a few showers. It will still be breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Our next storm system will move into the region Friday and by the end of this week. We’ll see a pretty good chance of rain Friday night into Saturday. We’ll be cooling off with highs falling into the low to mid 50s around the region. We’ll keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast early next week with highs getting back close to 60.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Hamilton mug shot
Police: Situation escalates after police investigate car running for hours
Dean Moss mug shot
Police suspect man in custody is connected to several Sioux Falls robberies
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
Sioux Falls attorney to lead Ravnsborg’s defense in upcoming impeachment trial
fire
Firefighters could not complete an interior attack, one fatality in Sheldon fire

Latest News

Augie softball batters Bemidji State
Girls City Golf Championship-1st Round
Avera Medical Minute: Embracing Women’s Health at different stages of life
Avera Medical Minute: Embracing Women’s Health at different stages of life
Wind Picks Back Up on Wednesday
Tyler Roney's Monday Night Forecast