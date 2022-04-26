Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Thousands expected to shop during 45th annual Kingswood Rummage Sale

KingsWood Rummage Sales
KingsWood Rummage Sales(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 45th annual Kingswood Rummage Sale will take place April 27-30.

Each year, the number of registered rummages averages to around 300, with thousands of shoppers from Sioux Falls and the surrounding area and states that come to shop for bargains.

A volunteer committee plans and coordinates the event each year. A list of all the rummages shows the addresses of the homes having sales, as well as some of the items they will be selling and the days and hours their sale will be open.

This listing is made available on KingswoodRummage.Com every Friday before the week of the event.

For more information email info@kingswoodrummage.com or call Bridget at (605) 274-0239 or Denise (605) 361-3938.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Hamilton mug shot
Police: Situation escalates after police investigate car running for hours
Dean Moss mug shot
UPDATE: Police add three more burglary charges for man connected to several local crimes
A 4-year-old girl was killed by a tractor in Connecticut on Saturday.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
Watertown High School (file)
Watertown teacher under scrutiny for allegedly sharing letter with students discussing gender identity
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
Sioux Falls attorney to lead Ravnsborg’s defense in upcoming impeachment trial

Latest News

DOE sets targets for State Performance Plan
Tribute to Women nomination period ends March 7th
EmBe announces the 49th Annual Tribute to Women Award winners
AG Jason Ravnborg (file)
South Dakota Senate approves 2-day impeachment trial for Attorney General
Dakota State wins 2nd place in Cyber Competition
Dakota State wins 2nd place in national cyber competition