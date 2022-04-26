Thousands expected to shop during 45th annual Kingswood Rummage Sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 45th annual Kingswood Rummage Sale will take place April 27-30.

Each year, the number of registered rummages averages to around 300, with thousands of shoppers from Sioux Falls and the surrounding area and states that come to shop for bargains.

A volunteer committee plans and coordinates the event each year. A list of all the rummages shows the addresses of the homes having sales, as well as some of the items they will be selling and the days and hours their sale will be open.

This listing is made available on KingswoodRummage.Com every Friday before the week of the event.

For more information email info@kingswoodrummage.com or call Bridget at (605) 274-0239 or Denise (605) 361-3938.

