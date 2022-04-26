Watertown teacher under scrutiny for allegedly sharing letter with students discussing gender identity

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A teacher at Watertown High School is facing scrutiny after he allegedly gave a letter to several students offering guidance on their gender identity.

A post of the letter shared on Twitter Monday evening quickly garnered hundreds of responses.

South Dakota. Zero days without being a national embarrassment. Local teacher at the high school thought it was a good idea to hand this letter to several students. pic.twitter.com/BjnJx4dLdG — Lee Bruns (@RealLeeBruns) April 25, 2022

The letter, signed by “Mr. H.,” appeared to express concern about a student asking to be referred to by a masculine name, and stated “every cell in your body” is female.

“I realize that what you feel is saying something totally different,” the letter said. “But feelings are like a mirage. You don’t dare trust in them to guide you. They’re not an accurate reflection of reality.”

The Watertown School District sent a message to parents of all high school students saying the district is aware of the letter. Dakota News Now obtained a copy of the message, which said a faculty member handed the letter to four students.

“In this letter, the faculty member attempted to open a conversation about the students’ gender identity,” the message said. “The Watertown School District does not support this action, and we respect the rights of our students to be who they are. We want to provide a safe learning environment for all students. We continue to work through the situation and ask for your support as we handle it.”

