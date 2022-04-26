Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Yankton couple share their experience on Ukraine boarder

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We’ve seen the devastation civilians in Ukraine have faced over the past months on the news.

One Yankton couple decided they needed to help in whatever way they could.

Together Kevin and Courtney Opsahl own the RB Grill house and Sports Bar as well as the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton.

They say they felt compelled to act upon seeing the tragedies citizens had faced.

“I woke up one morning and there was crying on the TV, and I said, Kevin we need to go help, I thought it was our own kids. So, I went out into the living room and asked him what was going on and he said let’s do it. So, we went to go help on the boarder,” said Courtney Opsahl, Yankton resident.

They served in Przemysl, a community that boarders Ukraine and Poland where they witnessed all the experiences the refuges were facing.

“There was a lot of reuniting, people waiting for other people to get off buses, and that was amazing. The exhaustion from people traveling, they could have been traveling for 3 days and that was heartbreaking too. To see the mothers sitting next to their children who were sleeping on the floor,” said Courtney Opsahl.

Kevin said they traveled to the border in hopes of making an impact.

“We were there to do what we flew over to do and that was help. Just to offer comfort to the people coming in to give them a handshake or a hug or something like that to let them know that we care, I think, makes an impact,” said Kevin Opsahl, Yankton resident.

Kevin explains just how many refugees they were able to serve.

“We probably helped 4 to 6 thousand refugees during our if you want to call it a shift, but so they were seeing between 8 and 12 thousand refugees in a 24-hour period of time,” said Kevin Opsahl.

Although Courtney and Kevin were happy to serve the refugees, they don’t advise people to travel alone without the proper training.

Instead, they recommend finding an organization to travel with or donating funds to programs involved.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather caused an accident on I-90.
Interstate 90 closing because of winter weather in Black Hills
Joshua Hamilton mug shot
Police: Situation escalates after police investigate car running for hours
Dean Moss mug shot
Police suspect man in custody is connected to several Sioux Falls robberies
Power outages
Thousands without power after spring blizzard in the Dakotas
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute: Embracing Women’s Health at different stages of life
Avera Medical Minute: Embracing Women’s Health at different stages of life
Wind Picks Back Up on Wednesday
Tyler Roney's Monday Night Forecast
Augie baseball finishes sweep of Concordia-St. Paul
Mary Pardo AOW
SDSU's Baylor Scheierman enters transfer portal