Yankton couple share their experience on Ukraine boarder

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We’ve seen the devastation civilians in Ukraine have faced over the past months on the news.

One Yankton couple decided they needed to help in whatever way they could.

Together Kevin and Courtney Opsahl own the RB Grill house and Sports Bar as well as the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton.

They say they felt compelled to act upon seeing the tragedies citizens had faced.

“I woke up one morning and there was crying on the TV, and I said, Kevin we need to go help, I thought it was our own kids. So, I went out into the living room and asked him what was going on and he said let’s do it. So, we went to go help on the boarder,” said Courtney Opsahl, Yankton resident.

They served in Przemysl, a community that boarders Ukraine and Poland where they witnessed all the experiences the refuges were facing.

“There was a lot of reuniting, people waiting for other people to get off buses, and that was amazing. The exhaustion from people traveling, they could have been traveling for 3 days and that was heartbreaking too. To see the mothers sitting next to their children who were sleeping on the floor,” said Courtney Opsahl.

Kevin said they traveled to the border in hopes of making an impact.

“We were there to do what we flew over to do and that was help. Just to offer comfort to the people coming in to give them a handshake or a hug or something like that to let them know that we care, I think, makes an impact,” said Kevin Opsahl, Yankton resident.

Kevin explains just how many refugees they were able to serve.

“We probably helped 4 to 6 thousand refugees during our if you want to call it a shift, but so they were seeing between 8 and 12 thousand refugees in a 24-hour period of time,” said Kevin Opsahl.

Although Courtney and Kevin were happy to serve the refugees, they don’t advise people to travel alone without the proper training.

Instead, they recommend finding an organization to travel with or donating funds to programs involved.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.