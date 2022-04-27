11 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases rise for first time in months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After declining consistently for three straight months, South Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases rose slightly in the Department of Health’s latest weekly report.

On Wednesday, health officials reported 277 new cases over the past week. Active cases rose by 128 to 540, marking the first time the state’s active infections rose since January. However, the total active case count still remains a fraction of what it was during the latest peak earlier this year.

The Department of Health also reported 11 additional coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 2,192. The latest victims include one person in their 30s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s, three in their 70s, and three over age 80.

Despite in the increase in cases, the state’s current hospitalizations remained flat week-to-week at 38.

Nationwide, case numbers have begun to rise in recent weeks. However, on Tuesday the nation’s top infection disease effort Dr. Anthony Fauci said he believes the country is out of the “pandemic phase” when it comes to new infections.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.