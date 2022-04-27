Cold and wind delaying gardening season, but industry expects lucrative year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The cold, dry, and especially windy weather so far this “spring” has made growing conditions especially difficult for area farmers. It also has local gardeners eager to get their thumbs green.

But when will the land be ready to plant?

All you need to know about what Mother Nature has done to the gardening industry is look around at the bare shelves and racks at the outdoor garden center at Lewis Drug at 37th and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Normally, that space is full of greenery by Mid-April.

This year: No pots. No plants. Just wood and steel waiting for them.

”Right now, we’re a little bit behind on average,” said Doug Schroeder, the product buyer for Lewis Drug. “We usually have product in the stores, ready to shop, by the middle of April.

“The double-edge sword is we’re not getting any precipitation. And then we have high winds, so the precipitation we’ve had is drying out.”

Business has also been slow at Oak Ridge Nursery in Brandon, which on Monday had its own empty rooms where plants usually sit, and where the flowering crab apple tree that sits out front — usually in full bloom by now — is only starting to show leaves.

But unlike farmers — whose truncated planting season may mean major financial losses — Schroeder and Oak Ridge assistant manager Julie Schwint are not nearly as worried about the bottom line.

Once the weather does warm up this week, empty shelves will fill up, and gardeners will glide in.

“It’ll get like a crazy house in here,” said Schwint. “Everyone’s itching to get out into their yards, itching to get going on the season, so no matter when that happens, people are still going to come out and buy. It’ll still be a great year for us.”

But Schroeder and Schwint recommend to hold off on planting anything into your soil until Mid-May, when typically the last frost of the season occurs. Only a few flowers like pansies and violas, and select vegetables — potatoes, onions, and kale lettuce — are ready to plant.

Most flowers associated with Mother’s Day — just 12 days away — cannot go into the soil.

“Oh, there’s a lot of restlessness,” Schwint said. “People are just chomping at the bit. We have people about every other day saying, ‘I know it’s too cold. I know it’s too early. They come out here just to get a good look and see what some of the new stuff is.’ They are starting to buy. We are telling them don’t put them out. Keep them inside.”

The good news is Oak Ridge’s greenhouse is stocked with hundreds of hanging baskets with popular Mother’s Day flowers, already in bloom and ready go anywhere inside or outside your home. Just not into the soil.

Plenty of customers have already ordered them as Oak Ridge keeps them until next weekend.

They cost about $5 more than they did last year because of, you guessed it, inflation. Just like just about every other product in the world you buy these days.

Costs of plants have not risen dramatically, Schwint said. But like a lot of industries, nurseries have had supply chain problems, with certain products either delayed or never showing up.

“One of our biggest issues was getting pots to put things in, which we’ve never had an issue with that,” Schwint said. “And freight costs. There’s a lot of freight changes that are going on, and then just the cost of propane that we use to heat our greenhouses.”

The longer-lasting spell of cold weather has meant more money spent on heating the greenhouse, as well.

While the pandemic wiped out a lot of businesses, plant-selling saw a revival two years ago.

”People were forced to stay home,” Schroeder said. “And if they had to stay home, they wanted their backyards to look beautiful.”

In 2020, when the pandemic struck just before gardening season, Schwint sales went up about 25 percent over what is considered a good year at Oak Ridge. Last year was probably another 10 to 15 percent beyond that.

This year, with inflation blasting up gas and airline prices, the gardening industry once again expects everything to come up roses.

That is, whenever Mother Nature allows roses to come up. On Monday none were even close to blooming at Oak Ridge.

But they will be blooming soon. And people will be buying.

