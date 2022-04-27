Dakota Energy Board files appeal for buy-out number

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota Energy Cooperative Board filed an appeal to the recent summary judgment ruling by Judge Piersol. This appeal is a critical next step to securing more affordable energy and protecting DEC member-owners from the collusion that runs rampant between East River and Basin Electric.

Basin is an out-of-state power supplier supporting East River strategically and financially. A press release states Dakota Energy has always been a leader, and the Board is committed to keeping DEC at the forefront of the changing energy landscape.

“Our Board stands united in support of policies and actions that benefit our member-owners, and moving forward with the lawsuit to obtain a buyout number from East River is a no-brainer,” said DEC Board Chair Chase Binger. “The stakes have never been higher to chart a course for the future of our cooperative. We know we’re on the right side of history, and while it’s difficult to lead, we won’t let our foot off the gas in supporting our member-owners.”

Representatives say the Board was disappointed in Judge Piersol’s ruling in that he ignored key facts that support a positive outcome for DEC member-owners, such as:

Just a few months ago the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) rejected the very same argument he accepted.

East River initially committed to provide a buyout number and planned to work with our Co-op on a possible withdrawal before Basin threatened East River.

There are strong financial incentives for East River to want to maintain their monopoly on energy generation. Basin and East River want to continue to pass along the hundreds of millions of dollars wasted on the failed Dakota Gasification subsidiary to future generations.

The appeal could result in significant savings for DEC member-owners. A number of co-ops have successfully exited their long-term contracts and are passing on these savings to their members. DEC financials show that even a 1 cent savings per kWh would reduce Dakota Energy’s members’ energy costs by $2.5 million a year.

The appeal is necessary for the Board to ensure that DEC member-owners have the flexibility to select affordable, reliable, and local sources of energy production. Sticking with the status quo rewards East River execs with Basin jets and high paychecks while hurting South Dakota farmers, homeowners, and businesses.

