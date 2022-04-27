Dakota State joins international artificial intelligence cyber consortium

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State University in Madison is joining an organization that aims to advance knowledge of artificial intelligence.

After a year of gaining significant international attention, the Edge Learning Consortium is being launched by international academic and industry leaders to accelerate technological development and the application of edge learning globally. On Thursday, DSU leaders announced the university will be taking part in the partnership.

Edge Learning is a new area of AI, designed with a focus on keeping training data at or near the source (on “the edge”), according to a press release from DSU. The technology may one day enhance data privacy, defray data transfer costs, and distribute computational efforts in security, health care, finance, space, mobile electronics, and automotive applications.

DSU is included in this cyber security lab initiative, incorporating the Madison Cyber Labs, AI Sweden, and RISE (Research Institutes of Sweden). These partners will work to create a global cyber security lab to distribute intelligence focusing on cyber security in Edge Learning as a part of the consortium. DSU President José-Marie Griffiths was in Sweden this week for the formal announcement regarding Edge Learning Lab.

This program will involve a 10-week program for graduate students from both DSU and Sweden, who will spend four weeks at DSU, four weeks in Sweden, with two additional weeks for program development work. Lead faculty members from DSU include Dr. Austin O’Brien, Associate Professor, and Dr. Mark Spanier, Assistant Professor. Both are faculty in The Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences.

