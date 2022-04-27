Avera Medical Minute
Dinner honors nurses, raises funds for pediatric cancer research

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jorgen Yde (JY6) Foundation’s Nurses Dinner returns for the 11th time on Saturday, April 30th at the Downtown Hilton Garden Inn. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. before organizers prepare for an evening honoring nurses and their efforts around the Sioux Falls area. The Nurse of the Year will also be recognized. Funds raised during the gala will go towards pediatric cancer research. You can buy tickets and donate here.

