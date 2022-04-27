Avera Medical Minute
FFA members package 50,124 meals during Living to Serve Day

FFA members from across the state work together to measure, package and seal meals for Day of...
FFA members from across the state work together to measure, package and seal meals for Day of Service Meals of Hope Project at State FFA Convention.(South Dakota FFA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATH, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As part of an SD FFA Living to Serve Day, members removed their jackets and rolled up their sleeves to help stop hunger.

This service project, held on April 25 at the South Dakota FFA convention in Brookings, was supported by Pioneer-Corteva and Feeding Brookings according to a press release.

The FFA teamed up with industries to fund a hands-on project that combats hunger called Meals of Hope. SD FFA members and Pioneer-Corteva staff measured, poured, sealed, and boxed 50,124 meals in assembly-line fashion throughout the day-long event. Members stopped in between workshops and competitive events throughout the convention and left the event knowing that by giving a few minutes of their time, they would make a significant difference in the life of a person less fortunate than themselves.

Officials say for just $.28/meal, Meals of Hope food packages include hardy beans and rice casserole (rice, pre-cooked dried beans, soy protein, 6 dried vegetables, and 21 vitamins and minerals). Some of the 50,124 meals were taken home by FFA chapters for their local food pantries, and the rest will be distributed across SD through Feeding South Dakota and Feeding Brookings.

“We are very grateful for our partnership with FFA and Meals of Hope and for securing these meals to feed those who are facing hunger in our state,” said Jennifer Stensaas with Feeding South Dakota.

Meals of Hope recognizes the need to start with charity at home and focus on offering more than nutrition, providing a bit of hope to carry those in need through another day.

“The FFA organization believes strongly in the fourth line of the FFA Motto “Living to Serve”, which is why we are very excited to receive funds from both Pioneer-Corteva and Feeding Brookings as well as day of event manpower assistance and interaction from their staff,” said Sandy Osterday, SD FFA Foundation President. “The event gives students the opportunity to work together with FFA members from across the state to make items that will help those in need. Knowing we are helping those in need across our state is a great feeling.”

Representatives say the SD FFA Foundation is proud to support Agricultural Education and the FFA’s mission to make a difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. For more information about the South Dakota FFA Foundation and South Dakota’s FFA programs, visit SDFFAFoundation.Org or the organization’s Facebook.

