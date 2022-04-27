Former KDLT building sold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls building that once housed a Dakota News Now station has been sold.

The former KDLT building at 3600 South Westport Avenue has been sold to Korena Keys, the CEO of KeyMedia Solutions, according to a press release.

The building served as KDLT’s home after the station moved from Mitchell in 1987. KDLT moved operations to the KSFY building in downtown Sioux Falls in early 2020 when the two stations merged to form Dakota News Now.

KeyMedia Solutions is moving into the new building after outgrowing its current office off Arway Drive. Renovations to the Westport Avenue building are set to begin soon.

