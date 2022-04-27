Avera Medical Minute
Former KDLT building sold

Sign outside former KDLT building on Westport Avenue in Sioux Falls
Sign outside former KDLT building on Westport Avenue in Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls building that once housed a Dakota News Now station has been sold.

The former KDLT building at 3600 South Westport Avenue has been sold to Korena Keys, the CEO of KeyMedia Solutions, according to a press release.

The building served as KDLT’s home after the station moved from Mitchell in 1987. KDLT moved operations to the KSFY building in downtown Sioux Falls in early 2020 when the two stations merged to form Dakota News Now.

KeyMedia Solutions is moving into the new building after outgrowing its current office off Arway Drive. Renovations to the Westport Avenue building are set to begin soon.

