Jackrabbit baseball thumps Gophers in the Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State matched its biggest inning of the season, scoring eight times in the top of the third inning, en route to a 12-6 baseball victory over Minnesota Tuesday afternoon at Siebert Field.

The Jackrabbits, who got big performances at the plate from a pair of Twin Cities area natives, won for the 10th time in 12 games to improve to 16-17 overall. Minnesota dropped to 11-27 on the season.

SDSU scored twice in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Derek Hackman and an RBI double by Nic Nelson before breaking the game open with the eight-run third.

Nelson, a junior from nearby Apple Valley, Minnesota, plated the first run of the big inning with a single to left and Drew Beazley followed with a grand slam over the fence in right-center field off Jack Liffrig. It was Beazley’s fifth home run of the season and also the fifth grand slam hit by the Jackrabbits in 2022. In addition, Beazley’s blast marked the 16th consecutive game in which SDSU homered, tying the program record first set in 2009.

The Jackrabbits tacked on three more runs in the frame to build a 10-0 lead on an RBI double by Jordan Sagedahl and run-scoring singles by Luke Ira and Dawson Parry.

Minnesota, which hit into double plays in each of the first two innings against Jackrabbit starter Brady Hawkins, got on the board with three runs against the SDSU bullpen in the bottom of the fourth. Ronald Sweeny doubled in the first run and Brett Bateman later added a two-run single.

Henry George, from the eastern suburb of Woodbury, drove in another Jackrabbit run with a single in the single in the top of the sixth. George would go on to finish the day 4-for-4 at the plate and reached base in all six of his plate appearances with a pair of walks.

The Golden Gophers further whittled into the deficit with a pair of runs in the home half of the sixth inning and made things even more interesting in the eighth, drawing within 11-6 after a bases-loaded walk to Boston Merila. SDSU closer Bret Barnett then entered the game and proceeded to retire the two batters he faced in the eighth to escape the jam and then pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to preserve the Jackrabbits’ second win over Minnesota this season.

Nelson capped the scoring for SDSU with his third hit and third RBI of the game in the top of the ninth. The Jackrabbits finished with a 13-9 advantage in hits.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits begin the second half of the Summit League season by hosting North Dakota State in a three-game weekend series. Friday’s series opener is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. at Erv Huether Field.

NOTES

Minnesota leads the all-time series, 37-15, although SDSU has won the last three games

The Jackrabbits have recorded double figures in both hits and runs in each of their last three games

SDSU also scored eight runs in the second inning of a March 17 game at Northwestern State (La.)

Beazley has reached base safely in 16 consecutive games and extended his hitting streak to eight games

Parry also has hit safely in eight consecutive games, during which he is hitting .441 (15-for-34) with 16 RBIs

George tallied only the second triple of the season for the Jackrabbits when he led off the fifth inning with a three-bagger down the right-field line

Hawkins improved to 2-0 in two career starts

Barnett has recorded saves in each of his last four appearances

Barnett’s seven saves this season match a career high (2019) and are tied for seventh on the SDSU single-season charts

Barnett made his 70th career appearance, tying him with Chad Coley (1990-93) for fifth in Jackrabbit history

Reece Anderson stole his team-leading 11th base of the season - in as many attempts

