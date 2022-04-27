Lincoln tops rival O’Gorman on tennis court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Boy’s tennis arch-rivals Lincoln and O’Gorman no longer play for the Dakota Cup, in part because the trophy was lost some time ago.

Should you find it you can leave it with the Patriots on 2900 South Cliff Avenue.

Anchored by dominant singles play Lincoln topped O’Gorman 7-2 on Tuesday afternoon at McKennan Park. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

