A man and his daughter surprised residents with a friend of winter's past

Residents at the Grand Living a Lake Lorraine, woke up to find a snowman perched outside the assisted living facility.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though it was nearly 60 degrees Tuesday, some people saw snow.

It’s all thanks to one man with a pretty good sense of humor.

Residents at the Grand Living At Lake Lorraine, woke up to find a snowman perched outside the assisted living facility.

Larry Weiss is a resident and last weekend he was in the Black Hills for a time-share meeting at Terry Peak. That area saw 18 inches of snow over the weekend, so Larry decided to bring some snow back in his pickup. He and his daughter had a little fun putting the snowman together.

Larry said he doesn’t expect the snowman to stick around but it was a good conversation starter for the day, “I did catch a few people they said ‘I didn’t know it snowed yesterday.’ Well, it didn’t here but it did elsewhere on the weekend.”

