SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A father and his two sons bought the former Ma & Pa’s Burger and turned it into Pa & Sons.

Pa & Sons is making it’s first public appearance with burgers, hot dogs, chili dogs, fries, and more at the Kingswood Rummage Sale.

For more information, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.