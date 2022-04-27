Avera Medical Minute
Police arrest juvenile suspect in death of 10-year-old girl

Lily Peters
Lily Peters(Chippewa Falls Police Dept.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) - Police investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin say they’ve arrested a juvenile suspect known to the victim.

The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. Police said her death was a homicide.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm during a brief news conference Tuesday evening declined to provide the age or sex of the suspect, whether the suspect was related to Lily or where the arrest occurred.

He said there was no longer any danger to the public. Kelm says officers executed a search warrant at an address in the block where Lily had gone to visit her aunt on Sunday, when she went missing.

