PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Brandon Valley hands Roosevelt first loss, Yankton sweeps Washington

By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After several weeks of brutal weather preps in South Dakota finally got a good night to play ball!

Click on the video viewer for highlights from Tuesday night’s high school baseball action featuring:

-Brandon Valley handing Roosevelt its first loss of the season 11-1 in the opener of a doubleheader. The Riders rallied to win game two 8-7 on a 2-out Dane Mediger walkoff single.

-Yankton’s bats come alive to win at Washington 13-2 in the opener of a doubleheader. The Bucks won game two as well 19-10.

