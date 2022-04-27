Safely dispose of unwanted prescriptions on Take-Back Day, Saturday, April 30

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans are encouraged to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs during the next Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Take-Back Day on Saturday, April 30.

Unused or expired medications can be conveniently and responsibly disposed of without questions in a secure medication drop box at participating locations like pharmacies and police stations.

Officials say during the Fall National Take-Back Day on October 23, 2021, there were 693 pounds of medication collected for destruction through participating law enforcement locations in South Dakota. This is in addition to the 871 pounds collected through the permanent take-back receptacles in retail pharmacies in October.

Take-Back Days are part of the Department of Social Services (DSS) and Department of Health’s (DOH) ongoing campaign to keep opioids like prescription pain killers from getting into the wrong hands.

“Drug addiction and abuse can have devastating impacts on South Dakota families,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary, Laurie Gill. “Prescription Take-Back Day is an easy and responsible way we can all help. It may seem like a small thing, but if we all take part, it can make a big difference.”

Across America, more than nine million people misused prescription pain relievers in 2020, and more than five million misused prescription stimulants, according to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

For those who cannot make it to a take-back site, free DisposeRx packets are available from DSS and can be mailed directly to you. DisposeRx packets contain an FDA-approved ingredient that, when mixed with water, chemically and physically neutralizes the medication so it can be safely thrown away at home. The packets work with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids, and powders.

To find your nearest law enforcement agency participating in the DEA National Prescription Take-Back Day, visit DEA.Gov/TakeBackDay.

To find your closest year-round take-back location or to order free DisposeRx packets, visit AvoidOpioidSD.com/Take-Action/Take-Back-Sites.

DSS is also offering free medication lock boxes to help safely store medications. They can be ordered at AvoidOpioidSD.com/Take-Action/Medication-Lock-Boxes/.

If you, or someone you love, is struggling with substance use, help is available at DSS.SD.Gov/BehavioralHealth/Services.aspx or call the South Dakota Treatment Resource Hotline at 1.800.920.4343.

