Scholar of the Week: Brandon Valley senior pursuing a career in ministry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nathan Meyers is a stand-out senior at Brandon Valley who has taken twenty-three college credits while still in high school.

“He is intelligent, dependable, and very charismatic,” said school counselor Michelle Stemwedel.

He is known by the school faculty for his leadership skills.

“He is a very quiet leader, so, there are a lot of people in this school that follow what he is doing and he probably doesn’t even know it. So he leads with confidence,” said Michelle.

Nathan appreciates his teachers and peers.

“I’m surrounded by a lot of really good people. And to know that I always have my faith and God with me to direct me through has always been really neat. So, to have a group of people around me that can help me and care and love for me makes it really easy,” said Nathan.

“If you ask him to do something or ask him for help, he is going to be there, there is no doubt that he is going to help you out,” said Michelle.

He plans to pursue a career in ministry.

‘I’m going to go to Dakota Wesleyan University. I’ll be playing baseball there and studying Christian leadership. I’m really excited and hope to have a job in ministry one day,” said Nathan.

He is sentimental about leaving high school and his community.

“I love it here, it is such a blessing to be here, I have so much fun, and we have incredible teachers and I have been a part of a lot of really cool teams. Just have so many good relationships,” said Nathan.

Nathan says how his classmates have impacted him in positive ways.

“I’ve just noticed that with their hard work comes great things. That’s been something that I’ve been inspired by. A lot of the people that I have been inspired by were people with great faith and had their priorities straight and they knew where they wanted to go in life,” said Nathan.

His advice to incoming students is to soak in every moment of high school.

“You got to keep your focus on serving others and not just on yourself and enjoy every moment because it is just a real blessing to be here,” said Nathan.

Nathan Meyers will receive a $250 scholarship from Sioux Valley Energy, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

