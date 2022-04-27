The Wind is Back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have another pretty nice day on tap across the region. Highs will be back in the 60s for a majority of the area with cooler temperatures expected in northeastern South Dakota. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as well for today. The wind will pick up again and it will be a bit breezy. Gusts around 30 mph will be possible. We’re tracking some spotty showers for Thursday. If you have any outdoor plans, they shouldn’t be compromised as this won’t be a soaking rain event.

Our attention turns to a stronger storm system that will bring more rain for Friday and throughout much of the weekend. Rain will look to begin in western South Dakota Friday morning and persist throughout a majority of the day. The eastern parts of the area will see rainfall Friday evening and throughout the overnight hours Friday into Saturday.

Rain will persist throughout a majority of the day Saturday and even linger on Sunday as it slowly tapers off from west to east. When all is said and done, parts of central and western South Dakota could see around 1 to 2 inches of beneficial rainfall. It’ll be a steady rain, so it’s not going to be causing flooding problems. Another positive thing is that the severe weather threat is not present.

We’ll dry out for the beginning of next week with temperatures slowly rebounding back into the 60′s and even some 70′s for the middle of next week with only one rain chance which will be next Tuesday.

