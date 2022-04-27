Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

The Wind is Back

Chance of Rain this Weekend
Rain Returns Later This Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have another pretty nice day on tap across the region. Highs will be back in the 60s for a majority of the area with cooler temperatures expected in northeastern South Dakota. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as well for today. The wind will pick up again and it will be a bit breezy. Gusts around 30 mph will be possible. We’re tracking some spotty showers for Thursday. If you have any outdoor plans, they shouldn’t be compromised as this won’t be a soaking rain event.

Our attention turns to a stronger storm system that will bring more rain for Friday and throughout much of the weekend. Rain will look to begin in western South Dakota Friday morning and persist throughout a majority of the day. The eastern parts of the area will see rainfall Friday evening and throughout the overnight hours Friday into Saturday.

Rain will persist throughout a majority of the day Saturday and even linger on Sunday as it slowly tapers off from west to east. When all is said and done, parts of central and western South Dakota could see around 1 to 2 inches of beneficial rainfall. It’ll be a steady rain, so it’s not going to be causing flooding problems. Another positive thing is that the severe weather threat is not present.

We’ll dry out for the beginning of next week with temperatures slowly rebounding back into the 60′s and even some 70′s for the middle of next week with only one rain chance which will be next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown High School (file)
Watertown teacher under scrutiny for allegedly sharing letter with students discussing gender identity
File
Biden commutes sentence of South Dakota man serving time for drug distribution charges
Investigation
Many cows euthanized after tractor-trailer roll north of Flandreau
Police Lights
Sioux Falls Police report shots fired in a road rage episode
Elliott Tanner, right, is set to graduate in May with a Bachelor's in Science at just 13 years...
Child prodigy: 13-year-old set to graduate with bachelor’s degree this year

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Temporary Break from the Wind
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
A Pleasant Tuesday Ahead of Us
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Decreasing Clouds, Still Breezy
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Winds to Slowly Decrease to Kick off the Workweek