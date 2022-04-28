Annual rummage sale still drawing droves in the online age

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Besides birds chirping and flowers blooming, another sign spring is arriving in Sioux Falls is the Kingswood Rummage Sales, the largest event of its kind in the area every year.

This is the 45th year of the event, and thousands of people will find deals at roughly 400 sites across west Sioux Falls.

Larry and Kendra Schnabel have been a part of it for 20 straight years, and neighborhood traffic was clogged was when we arrived to talk to them.

I wasn’t looking for anything to buy, but within 30 seconds after getting out of the car, I found a Red Dog beer stein. I haven’t drank Red Dog beer in 20 years, but it instantly brought back memories of some fun nights in college. For two bucks, I thought, “why not?!”

At a nearby table, a Budweiser glass caught my eye. My friend Matt drinks nothing but Budweiser, so what a nice $1 present I know he’ll enjoy at home.

In about three minutes, I had spent three happy dollars. Such is the charm of the old fashioned, in-person rummage sale.

Which is why if you thought the convenience of buying used stuff online would mean a major decline of people driving to people’s houses, you’ll have to think again.

“With covid, people have been really anxious to get out of the house and come shop with us,” Larry said.

The Schnabels also buy and sell items online. Some they buy, they market at their rummage sale to see if they can make a profit.

But they have a lot more fun when they interact with customers who are walking into their driveway, garage, and front yard.

”(The best part is) if they find something really unique or really absurd and you think nobody’s ever going to want this thing,” Kendra said, “and it’s perfect. It’s exactly what they wanted, and they’re so excited about it.”

Larry calls that experience “awesome.”

“You ran across that Red Dog cup, and you know, this morning, there has been a thousand or two thousand people that walked past it and it caught your eye,” he pointed out.

John Hawley used to sell his repurposed furniture and antiques at a friend who registered his house at the Kingswood Rummage Sales, but “it got to be such a hassle doing it, and it kept me from shopping.”

A maintenance man by trade, Hawley’s side hustle is finding, buying, restoring, and selling “a lot of things that would go in the dump.”

He’d market them at rummage sales and antique shows, but when the pandemic hit, he started a Facebook Marketplace page.

And while it can save time for shoppers, “it’s a lot of hassle, just because you always end up with so many people wasting your time, and you end up with a lot of people not showing up.”

And yet, they keep showing up to strangers’ yards, finding clocks or rocks, guns, stuffed horses and bears, old cables to connect your TV to your other living room devices, Breaking Bad CD’s, comic books, vintage 80′s Nintendo game controls (but not the actual Nintendo box), and all kinds of headwear, from straw cowboy hats to pink cowboy hats to pink pony tail wigs to all kinds of wigs.

”A gentleman that came in this morning bought a wig,” Larry said. “It was a gray wig. I don’t know if it was for him or his wife but it was an odd sell.”

About the only thing Larry wasn’t trying to sell was beer for the Red Dog mug and Budweiser glass.

The Kingswood Rummage Sale forges on through the end of the day Saturday.

Hours of the sales vary by site.

To find the hours, and which of the registered locations might have the treasure you’re looking for, head here >> https://kingswoodrummage.com/

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.