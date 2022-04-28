Avera Medical Minute
April 27th Plays of the Week

April 27th Plays of the Week
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tyman Long cranks a long ball for Harrisburg in their win over Huron.

The Augustana women’s tennis team didn’t drop a match in the NSIC Tournament en-route to their 11th consecutive championship.

Cheyenne Masterson goes to her knee to deny NDSU A hit in the Jackrabbits sweep.

A pair of Coyotes go neck-and-neck in the one hundred meter dash at the South Dakota Challenge, with Erin Kinney edging Sara Reifenrath by two one hundredths of a second.

Down five runs entering the 9th against Valley City State, Dakota State rallies for six capped off by Noah Angstadt’s Walkoff single.

And those are your plays of the week.

