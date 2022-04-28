Augustana takes doubleheader over Upper Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana baseball bested the Upper Iowa Peacocks in a Wednesday doubleheader, taking both games 14-5 and 15-1. The Vikings now hold an overall record of 36-7-1 and a conference record of 26-4. Upper Iowa falls to 9-26 overall and 7-17 in NSIC action.

Game One: Augustana 14, Upper Iowa 5

Seth Miller started the game for the Vikings, spending six innings on the mound. Miller earned his sixth win of the season, striking out three batters and holding the Peacocks to five runs. Clayton Thompson came on in relief for the final inning. Augustana worked out of an early 3-0 deficit as Upper Iowa plated three runs in the opening frame.

That deficit did not last long as the Vikings got the bats going early in the game, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead. Carter Howell homered over the left field fence, plating Max Mosser and getting Augustana on the board. A single from Jack Hines sent Will Olson home to knot it up at 3 runs each. Hines was brought home on a wild pitch to finish the inning with the Vikings in the lead, 4-3.

In the second inning, a single from Howell brought in Mosser. Three more runs were added when Hines hit a dinger to right field, scoring Olson and Jordan Barth. Hines scored Barth in the fourth inning, pushing the lead to 9-3. JT Mix singled in the fourth inning to plate Olson. Hines and Mix were sent home by Rosencranz with a single up the middle. UIU was able to add two more runs in the sixth inning, bringing the Peacocks’ total to five runs.

Howell capped off the scoring in the bottom of the sixth inning, hitting a single to the right side that scored Joshua Koskie and Trevor Winterstein. At the plate, Howell recorded four hits and five RBI, proving why he is the reigning NSIC Player of the Week. Eight players logged at least one hit in the 20-hit game. Barth tallied two doubles in the victory, tying the career doubles record at 65.

Game Two: Augustana 15, Upper Iowa 1

Jed Schmidt started game two on the mound for the Vikings. Schmidt struck out three batters and held UIU to just one hit against him in five innings. Josh Olson took over for Schmidt and pitched one inning. Finishing the game on the mound for AU was Drey Dirksen who posted one strikeout. Augustana was dominant at the plate, scoring 15 runs in four innings and totaled four home runs.

Will Olson singled to score Max Mosser, giving the Vikings the lead in the first inning. Jack Hines then plated Jordan Barth with a single to third base. In the second inning, the Vikings added runs on singles from Olson and Carter Howell to push the lead to 4-0. Hines went yard to right field, bringing in Olson and Howell. Two home runs in the third inning, one from Drey Dirksen and one from Barth helped AU increase the lead to 11-0. Luke Ballweg hit his first-career home run in the fourth inning, tallying three RBI and bringing in JT Mix and Hines. His three-run shot carried over the right-field fence.

The Vikings logged their last run of the game with Howell’s single that scored Max Mosser. UIU’s only run came on a solo home run in the sixth inning. Howell and Hines led with three hits each. Hines also recorded four RBI and crossed home plate twice in the win.

Augustana hosts Sioux Falls in a three-game series at Ronken Field on Saturday and Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Courtesy recap of Augustana Athletics.

