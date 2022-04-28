Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce announces new Executive Director

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce has named Carrie Bell as executive director of the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce.

An entrepreneur and former small business owner, Bell will join the organization on Monday, May 9, according to a press release.

“I am extremely honored to have been selected as the executive director of the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce,” said Bell. “I look forward to working with current members and am excited to bring my experience and vision to help grow this incredible organization.”

Officials say Bell brings to the role a wealth of experience, most notably that of being a small business owner herself. Bell owned and operated Carrie Ann’s Boutique in Harrisburg for four and a half years. During that time, Bell managed all aspects of the business including marketing, staffing, customer relations, and finances. Her boutique became known as much for the creative and meaningful encounters her customers experienced as for the top-quality product she sold.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carrie to the Chamber of Commerce team,” said Adrienne McKeown, chair of the board of directors. “Carrie’s experience as a small business owner combined with her entrepreneurial spirit, her knowledge of the Harrisburg community, and her warm, upbeat personality make her the ideal leader as the Chamber of Commerce continues to grow alongside the community.”

Bell, a 17-year member of the Harrisburg community, and her husband Travis, a graduate of Harrisburg High School, live in rural Harrisburg where Travis also runs a small business, Bell Drywall. They have two children, Kaitlynn and Gavin, who both attend Harrisburg schools.

According to a press release, as executive director, Bell will provide leadership and support to the Chamber’s 160+ members located in and around Harrisburg, as well as coordinate numerous Chamber-sponsored community events including Business Trick or Treating, Harrisburg Hometown Holiday, the Harrisburg Hack Attack golf tournament, and the upcoming Business Expo during Harrisburg Days.

