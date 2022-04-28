The Inn on Westport celebrates 5 years of Rock Steady Boxing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls assisted living facility is continuing to fight back against Parkinson’s Disease.

The Inn on Westport is celebrating its 5th year of Rock Steady Boxing.

The facility marked the occasion today with an event for boxers, families, and volunteers.

Rock Steady Boxing helps individuals with Parkinson’s Fight the disease by providing non-contact, boxing-style fitness programs.

Officials say the classes may benefit anyone at any level of Parkinson’s and may actually reduce their symptoms.

More information can be found here: https://innonwestport.org/rock-steady-boxing/

