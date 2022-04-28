Pierre celebrates being named Tree City USA by gifting and planting trees, Friday

Avera Medical Minute
Pierre Tree City USA(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the 38th time, the Arbor Day Foundation has recognized the City of Pierre as a Tree City USA.

“I’m very proud of Pierre’s natural beauty,” said Pierre Mayor, Steve Harding. “Trees certainly enhance our landscape, and our Arbor board and our Parks Department work closely to make sure we’re keeping our local tree population healthy and plentiful.”

In recognition of Arbor Day this Friday, Pierre’s Arbor Board is planning two efforts –tree planting and tree distribution. The group will plant a seedless Cottonwood tree west of the South Dakota Discovery Center at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 29. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding will also present an Arbor Day proclamation at that time. The event is open to the public.

Additionally, this week, the Arbor Board in partnership with the Izaak Walton League and the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will distribute 250 Northern Catalpa saplings to second graders at Buchanan, Jefferson, Kennedy, Stanley County, and St. Joseph’s Schools.

“We’re thankful for our partners who are helping fund this initiative that provides young people with trees,” said Pierre Parks and Recreation Director, Bryan Tipton. “I’m hopeful each of the trees distributed will be planted and provide joy to the community and the kids who planted them.”

To be recognized as a Tree City USA, a community must demonstrate sound urban forestry practices that include having an Arbor Board and tree-maintenance ordinances.

The City’s Arbor Board is a volunteer group appointed by the Mayor to advise on and lead tree care efforts in the City of Pierre. Current members are Tony Dorschner, John Hartland, Rollie Isaacson, Adam Kulesa, Amanda Martin, Art Smith, and Mark Smith.

