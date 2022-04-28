Police: Sioux Falls man lost thousands to Excel Energy scammers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man scammed out of thousands of dollars will likely not see that money again.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a man received a call from someone claiming to be with Excel Energy. The caller said the victim’s power would be shut down if he didn’t pay $2,000 immediately and then instructed him to go to different kiosks and pay in Bitcoin. Due to the untraceable nature of the cryptocurrency, police say it is almost impossible to recover.

Officials say the victim only realized it might be a scam when the scammers kept asking for more money and he had already given them $3,000. The victim was a 55-year-old man from Sioux Falls.

