Prosecutors weigh death penalty in South Dakota shooting that killed 3

TYNDALL, S.D. - Prosecutors are weighing whether to pursue the death penalty for a Scotland man if he’s convicted of shooting five people, including three fatally, in Bon Homme County.

Forty-two-year-old Francis Lange is accused of killing his former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, as well as her father, Librado Monclova, and Diane Akins. Vicki Monclova and a 5-year-old girl who has not been identified, were injured in the Nov. 9, 2021 shooting at a Scotland residence.

Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering has granted a second extension on the state’s death penalty decision. She has received a request from both the prosecution and defense for more time to complete Lange’s mental evaluation.

Lange is scheduled for an October trial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.