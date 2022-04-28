Avera Medical Minute
Rain to end the Week

Moderate Accumulations Likely by the Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see some isolated showers and thunderstorms pop up across the region. This will mainly be for the beginning of the day and then again tonight and into Friday morning. If you have any outdoor plans for Thursday, most of the afternoon and early evening will be dry. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s around the region with a light northeast wind.

Our attention turns to a stronger storm system that will bring more rain for Friday and throughout much of the weekend. Rain will look to begin in western South Dakota Friday morning and persist throughout a majority of the day. The eastern parts of the area will see rainfall Friday evening and throughout the overnight hours Friday into Saturday.

Rain will continue throughout a majority of the day Saturday and even linger on Sunday as it slowly tapers off from west to east. When all is said and done, parts of central and western South Dakota could see around 1 to 2 inches of beneficial rainfall. Some isolated totals of over 2 inches will be possible as well. It’ll be a steady rain, so it’s not going to be causing flooding problems. Another positive thing is that the severe weather threat is fairly low.

We’ll dry out for the beginning of next week with the next rain chance looking to move in on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. That will drop our temperatures back to the 50s for highs as temperatures steadily rise back into the 60s by the end of next week and into next weekend.

