SDSU’s Henderson hopes Scheierman the best in the transfer portal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Baylor Scheierman entered the transfer portal earlier this week, with his main goal still looking towards the NBA Draft. He has a number of programs taking a look at him, but the program he’s been at the past three years only hopes that he can reach his full potential.

Scheierman’s head coach Eric Henderson said no matter what he decides to do, that he wants him to be happy and reach his potential. It doesn’t matter to him where Scheierman goes, but only that he finds the right situation to be able to reach his potential.

“My only hope is, I love Baylor, and I hope he’s happy. That’s all I care about. I don’t care what school he goes to, that’s irrelevant to me to be honest with you. I just want him to be happy, and to be in the position that he can reach his goals and dreams. That’s what my hope for Baylor has always been, and it won’t ever change.” said Henderson.

The deadline to return to college or remain in the NBA Draft for underclassman is June 1st. Scheierman has narrowed down ten schools for transfer options, some including Duke, Kentucky, and Kansas.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.