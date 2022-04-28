Sioux Falls Firefighters investigate garbage can fire that spread to home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Firefighters were dispatched to a fire in central Sioux Falls on Thursday morning.

Officials say the first arriving crew found a single-family home with a garbage can on fire that extended into the home. The occupants were able to exit the structure prior to emergency personnel arriving on the scene. An initial report from the occupant was that everyone was out of the home.

Firefighters report they were able to extinguish the fire from the exterior, and the interior of the structure in approximately 5 minutes. Once the fire was brought under control, crews were able to conduct a thorough search. There was significant fire damage to the trash can and the exterior of the home and smoke damage to the interior of the home. The occupants were not displaced. No injuries to occupants or responders were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 5 fire trucks, 2 support vehicles, and 21 personnel and was assisted on scene by Sioux Falls Police Department, MidAmerican Energy, and PCLS Ambulance.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to test their smoke alarms monthly, check the alarm expiration date, and also have an evacuation plan in place for your family.

