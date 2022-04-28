Avera Medical Minute
Smile Warriors 2022 takes shape as non-profit

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PIPESTONE, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - In an effort to curb the effects of mental health issues, Smile Warriors 2022 is making a difference one smile at a time. The organization is currently helping communities near Pipestone by providing mental health referrals to counseling agencies and footing the bill. Founder Debra Briggs began materializing the non-profit about two years ago before becoming an official organization. Coming off a surgery near the height of the pandemic, she felt some symptoms of depression and her antidote was doing random acts of kindness. Those acts of kindness can come in the form of a drawing known as Smile Rewards where a community nominates people they know will fit the criteria. All winners receive a small gift to help brighten their days and make them smile. Briggs is hosting a community presentation on May 11 at the Pipestone Performing Arts Center beginning at 7:00 p.m. to answer questions in person.

