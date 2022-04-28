Avera Medical Minute
Students learn STEM on a golf course

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students from West Central Middle and High School took to the golf course Wednesday but not necessarily to practice their swing.

The first green camp, hosted by Southeast Tech and Elmwood Golf Course, used several holes on the course to teach students about STEM education as it pertains to golf. Topics included the ins and outs of maintaining a turf, water conservation, and habitat and wildlife management.

Norm Parsons of landscapes golf management said the camp is just a new let kids learn, and experience STEM out of the classroom.

