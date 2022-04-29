15-year-old wins third Federal Junior Duck Stamp Competition

WALLACE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Madison Grimm has entered the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Competition three times. She’s won that competition three times.

In the competition, students in kindergarten through 12th grade can submit an art piece of any North American waterfowl bird, a species Madison is very familiar with. She has her own aviary in her backyard.

”I’ve always really loved being around the birds. I’ve loved always going hunting and being out in nature photographing with my dad,” said Madison.

Her dad is exactly who Madison inherited her painting abilities from. Adam Grimm is a professional painter, and Madison started learning from him at just six years old.

“Where most kids would want to sit down and color a picture for a little bit and then just be done, she would sit and work, and she would work for hours,” said Adam.

Madison won the Junior Duck Stamp Competition for the first time when she was six. Her title was almost taken away due to the disbelief in her talent at such a young age. The Grimms had to video a time-lapse of Madison working to prove she was the real deal.

”She did this whole drawing from start to finish, and I think that was what kind of shut everybody up that was having an issue,” said Adam.

Her title was reinstated, and then she won it again in 2020. For the 2022 competition, Madison decided to take inspiration from her own backyard by painting one of the residents of her aviary.

”It was really fun to actually paint one of my own birds. I’ve kind of starting calling him Gem since my painting was called Little Gem,” said Madison.

Madison’s winning painting will now be made into 2,000 stamps sold for $5 each to benefit wildlife conservation.

”It’s really exciting. There’s a lot of people that love collecting them, and it’s just always neat that people want to collect something I did,” said Madison.

Madison is just happy to share her love of nature with others.

“We go out and see so many incredible things in nature, and most people never get to see that. So painting it, how we always see it out there, it can bring seeing those birds to other people too,” said Madison.

Madison says she plans on going for a fourth win in the competition when she’s seventeen. View more of Madison’s art here.

