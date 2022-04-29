Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen Wings making strong push in Robertson Cup playoffs

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Wings have started hot in the NAHL Robertson Cup playoffs. The Wings have opened up a two-game lead over the Austin Bruins.

The team finished their regular season on a four-game win streak to make a push into the playoffs, finishing third in the Central Division. And that offense is coming at the right time, and they hope to get a boost from the home crowd.

“Our offense has certainly started to find it’s legs a little bit more here than it did the last few weeks. So we want to keep that up and play a simple but intense game of hockey. And I think when we’re doing that, we’re at our best.” said Head Coach Steve Jennings.

“It’d be great to get a sweep against these guys in our home building. Looking forward to all of the fans out, heard there’s a lot of fans are coming and tickets are selling out.” said Forward Kyle Gaffney.

The Wings play host to the Bruins Friday night at 7:15 p.m. in the Odde Ice Center. If they win either tomorrow night or Saturday, the Wings will advance to the Division Finals. Should they lose both, a Game 5 would be played in Austin.

