Avera Medical Minute: New Orthopedic Urgent Care at 77th and Louise campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Maybe you’re doing some work at home and fall off a ladder. Or maybe one of your kids twists an ankle during a soccer game.

Avera is now operating a new orthopedic urgent care center at it’s 77th and Louise campus in Sioux Falls.

This week, we spoke with Ryan Slaba with Avera Orthopedics about the injuries he’s seeing now and will see as the weather gets warmer.

Ryan Slaba: They hit the front brake on accident and they do a superman over the handlebars. They’ll break their elbow or their wrist. I see a lot of rollerbladers falling and an outstretched hand breaking their wrist. Ankle fractures you’ll see sometimes of people just walking on the outside and their foot slips off the curb and they roll their ankle and they break the ankle sometimes. So we see a lot of simple things like that too. You always have the weekend warriors coming in and they injure themselves playing Basketball, Raquetball or something. Sioux Falls is seeing a lot of pickleball players now and I’m seeing a lot of injuries with pickleball recently too.

Brian Allen: You know there’s the old phrase that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. So what can folks be doing in advance to decrease the odds they’ll get injured or decrease the odds their kids will get injured?

Ryan Slaba: That’s a great question. I think a lot of this is preventative in ways that preparation is key. A lot of times it’s simply being consistent with exercise and not just do it on the weekends. In preparing your body for these events a lot of times we don’t have a lot of time. We’re busy people. We have families and jobs and we don’t take the time to make that commitment to exercise on a daily basis. So a lot of this can be basically put in 20-30 minutes a day of simple walking on the treadmill or stretching exercises and weight training at well. A lot of this preventative stuff can prevent big injuries a lot of times. I’m a firm believer in exercise is medicine for a lot of people.

