Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: New Orthopedic Urgent Care at 77th and Louise campus

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Brian Allen
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Maybe you’re doing some work at home and fall off a ladder. Or maybe one of your kids twists an ankle during a soccer game.

Avera is now operating a new orthopedic urgent care center at it’s 77th and Louise campus in Sioux Falls.

This week, we spoke with Ryan Slaba with Avera Orthopedics about the injuries he’s seeing now and will see as the weather gets warmer.

Ryan Slaba: They hit the front brake on accident and they do a superman over the handlebars. They’ll break their elbow or their wrist. I see a lot of rollerbladers falling and an outstretched hand breaking their wrist. Ankle fractures you’ll see sometimes of people just walking on the outside and their foot slips off the curb and they roll their ankle and they break the ankle sometimes. So we see a lot of simple things like that too. You always have the weekend warriors coming in and they injure themselves playing Basketball, Raquetball or something. Sioux Falls is seeing a lot of pickleball players now and I’m seeing a lot of injuries with pickleball recently too.

Brian Allen: You know there’s the old phrase that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. So what can folks be doing in advance to decrease the odds they’ll get injured or decrease the odds their kids will get injured?

Ryan Slaba: That’s a great question. I think a lot of this is preventative in ways that preparation is key. A lot of times it’s simply being consistent with exercise and not just do it on the weekends. In preparing your body for these events a lot of times we don’t have a lot of time. We’re busy people. We have families and jobs and we don’t take the time to make that commitment to exercise on a daily basis. So a lot of this can be basically put in 20-30 minutes a day of simple walking on the treadmill or stretching exercises and weight training at well. A lot of this preventative stuff can prevent big injuries a lot of times. I’m a firm believer in exercise is medicine for a lot of people.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
“It’s horrible. We’re losing more staff than we can hire. They’re shutting down activities on...
Staffing crisis cancels showers, activities at South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls
South Dakota highway patrol surrounding the Bandido's clubhouse after executing a search warrant
South Dakota law enforcement executes search warrant at the Bandidos Motorcycle Clubhouse
Hy-Vee sign (file)
Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail
Community members have set up a memorial for Michelle McPeek near one of the entrances to Upena...
Mother left ‘unrecognizable’ after son beat her to death, police say

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute: Embracing Women’s Health at different stages of life
The new restaurant features several fast healthy options.
New superfood bowl restaurant, Nautical Bowls, opens in Sioux Falls
A federal judge has voided the national travel mask mandate covering airplanes and other public...
Avera Medical Minute: COVID travel update, new treatments
Avera Medical Minute: Relief from carpal tunnel through surgery