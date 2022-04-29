Avera Medical Minute
Dispose of unwanted prescriptions in Sioux Falls, Saturday April 30

Saturday, communities across the country will take part in the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.(DEA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls officers would like to remind those who have unwanted or unused prescriptions that National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is Saturday, April 30.

The Sioux Falls Police Department participates in this program in partnership with the DEA in an effort to reduce prescription drug abuse. Anyone can bring unwanted or unused prescription medication to the Law Enforcement Center lobby Saturday between 10 am-2 pm.

Party for the Planet focuses on animal conservation