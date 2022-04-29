Avera Medical Minute
Family talent leads to South Dakota icon

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022
HILL CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There are a lot of things that pop out while in the Black Hills. The terrain, monuments, history, and a feel of the old west. If you are driving along Highway 385 between Hill City and Sheridan Lake, you will notice Prairie Berry Winery and Miner Brewing Company. The owners of the two establishments pride themselves on using ingredients from South Dakota. From their backdoors in the Black Hills to further reaches in Yankton, local ingredients are what helps them stand out.

The views also stand out.

Outdoor seating at brewery and winery near Hill City, SD. Courtesy: Miner Brewing Company
Outdoor seating at brewery and winery near Hill City, SD. Courtesy: Miner Brewing Company

“I often feel very jealous that I’m not out there on a nice summer day,” Sioux Falls Hospitality Manager Jamie Schaunaman said jokingly.

The winery came to fruition in 1998 and the brewery followed suit in 2013. The wines have been well recognized, but the beers also circulate well within the community. Owner Sandi Vojta began crafting her soon-to-be-famous concoctions in a basement in Mobridge before setting up shop in the Black Hills, and later, a taproom in Sioux Falls.

